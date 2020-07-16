Smartshare Market Capitalization Achieves $339,695.15 (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 15th. Smartshare has a market cap of $339,695.15 and $23,594.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smartshare coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $51.55, $20.33, $13.77 and $7.50. During the last week, Smartshare has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Smartshare Coin Profile

Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip . Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/#

Smartshare Coin Trading

Smartshare can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $50.98, $24.43, $33.94, $10.39, $32.15, $5.60, $7.50, $24.68, $20.33, $18.94 and $51.55. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

