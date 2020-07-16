SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SJW CORP. is a holding company which operates through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, San Jose Water Co., SJW Land Co., and Western Precision, Inc. San Jose Water Co., is a public utility in the business of providing water service to a population of approximately 928,000 people. Their service area encompasses about 134 sq. miles in the metropolitan San Juan area. SJW Land Co. operates parking facilities located adjacent to the their headquarters and the San Jose area. “

SJW has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of SJW Group from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.83.

Shares of NYSE:SJW opened at $62.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.10 and a 200-day moving average of $64.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.27. SJW Group has a twelve month low of $45.60 and a twelve month high of $74.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $115.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.80 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 4.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SJW. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SJW Group by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,886,000 after acquiring an additional 108,003 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,536,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SJW Group by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SJW Group by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $975,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

