Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0133 per share on Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%.

Sirius XM has increased its dividend payment by an average of 396.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Sirius XM has a payout ratio of 21.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sirius XM to earn $0.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.2%.

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $5.66 on Wednesday. Sirius XM has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $7.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.10.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.06% and a negative return on equity of 153.53%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sirius XM will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SIRI. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.90 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Sirius XM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.97.

In related news, Director Gregory B. Maffei sold 84,750 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $474,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 515,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,887,416. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

