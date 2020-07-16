Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sientra, Inc. is a medical aesthetics company. The Company offers plastic surgery implantable devices for cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, including Breast Implants, Tissue Expanders, Body Contouring, Implants and Specialty Products. Sentra’s primary products are silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures. It also offers a range of other aesthetic and specialty products. Sientra, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SIEN. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Sientra from $6.50 to $5.30 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Sientra from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Sientra from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Sientra from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.13.

Shares of Sientra stock opened at $3.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $198.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.31. Sientra has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $16.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.70 million. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 101.94% and a negative net margin of 134.87%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sientra will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIEN. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Sientra by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Sientra by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sientra by 87.5% in the first quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC raised its position in Sientra by 4.2% in the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 295,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sientra in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

