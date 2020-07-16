ShowHand (HAND) Price Tops $0.0000

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 82.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. One ShowHand token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, YoBit, IDEX and HitBTC. ShowHand has a market cap of $20,154.73 and approximately $33.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ShowHand has traded up 20.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ShowHand alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $173.04 or 0.01900246 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00090643 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00185978 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00001006 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000186 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000196 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00001053 BTC.

ShowHand Profile

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio . The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io

ShowHand Token Trading

ShowHand can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, YoBit, Mercatox, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ShowHand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShowHand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.