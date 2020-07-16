Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for First Derivatives (LON:FDP)

First Derivatives (LON:FDP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of First Derivatives in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of First Derivatives from GBX 2,750 ($33.84) to GBX 2,200 ($27.07) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st.

Get First Derivatives alerts:

Shares of LON:FDP opened at GBX 2,525 ($31.07) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $691.77 million and a P/E ratio of 46.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,539.80 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,543.46. First Derivatives has a 52-week low of GBX 1,668.22 ($20.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,252.50 ($40.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.62.

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services internationally. The company operates through Consulting and Software segments. It provides kdb+, an in-memory, time-series database. The company also designs, develops, implements, and supports a range of data and trading systems for front, middle, and back-office operations.

See Also: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for First Derivatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Derivatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.