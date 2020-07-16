Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Increased to $1,250.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from $850.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SHOP. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $820.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $860.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Shopify from $410.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Shopify from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shopify currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $715.04.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $974.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.00 billion, a PE ratio of -840.01 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $863.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $594.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.45. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $282.08 and a fifty-two week high of $1,074.98.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.89. The company had revenue of $470.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.92 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that Shopify will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 24.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,356,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,233,229,000 after buying an additional 1,050,841 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 69.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,875,199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,032,670,000 after buying an additional 1,991,970 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,911,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 46.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 762,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $315,940,000 after buying an additional 241,716 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,841,000 after buying an additional 146,890 shares during the period. 60.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

