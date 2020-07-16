Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) Insider Isaac Zacharias Sells 4,000 Shares

Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total transaction of $172,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,567 shares in the company, valued at $1,665,708.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Isaac Zacharias also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 10th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.90, for a total transaction of $187,600.00.

On Monday, May 11th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total transaction of $164,520.00.

SWAV opened at $43.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.48 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.42 and its 200-day moving average is $41.05. Shockwave Medical Inc has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $54.51. The company has a quick ratio of 9.68, a current ratio of 10.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 million. Shockwave Medical had a negative net margin of 112.25% and a negative return on equity of 38.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.37) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Shockwave Medical Inc will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Shockwave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 105.6% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 9.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 473,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,714,000 after purchasing an additional 41,900 shares during the period. AXA purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,434,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

