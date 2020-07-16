Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO) shares fell 6.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.87, 3,784,071 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 387% from the average session volume of 776,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shiloh Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average is $2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.87.
Shiloh Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHLO)
Shiloh Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lightweighting solutions to automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. The company produces components primarily for body structure, chassis, and propulsion systems. Its solution materials include aluminum, magnesium, steel, high strength steel alloys, and acoustic laminates; body structure components comprise shock towers, instrument panels/cross car beams, torque boxes, tunnel supports, seat supports, seat back frames, hinge pillars, liftgates, door inners, roof supports/roof panels, dashpanels, and body sides; and chassis systems components, such as cross members, frame rails, axle carriers, bearing caps, axle covers, ptu covers, axle tubes, rack and pinion housings, steering column housings, knuckles, links, wheel hubs, steering pumps, brake components, wheel blanks, and flanges.
