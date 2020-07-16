Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO) shares fell 6.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.87, 3,784,071 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 387% from the average session volume of 776,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shiloh Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average is $2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.87.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHLO. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shiloh Industries during the first quarter worth $25,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shiloh Industries by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 40,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Shiloh Industries by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 48,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,137 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in Shiloh Industries in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Shiloh Industries by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 240,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 13,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Shiloh Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHLO)

Shiloh Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lightweighting solutions to automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. The company produces components primarily for body structure, chassis, and propulsion systems. Its solution materials include aluminum, magnesium, steel, high strength steel alloys, and acoustic laminates; body structure components comprise shock towers, instrument panels/cross car beams, torque boxes, tunnel supports, seat supports, seat back frames, hinge pillars, liftgates, door inners, roof supports/roof panels, dashpanels, and body sides; and chassis systems components, such as cross members, frame rails, axle carriers, bearing caps, axle covers, ptu covers, axle tubes, rack and pinion housings, steering column housings, knuckles, links, wheel hubs, steering pumps, brake components, wheel blanks, and flanges.

