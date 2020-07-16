Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $56.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.53% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shenandoah Telecommunications Company is a holding company which provides a broad range of telecommunications services through its operating subsidiaries. The Company’s operating subsidiaries provide local telephone, cable, Internet access, interexchange facilities, cellular and PCS services, along with many other associated services. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BWS Financial cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

Shares of SHEN stock opened at $50.21 on Tuesday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $29.61 and a 52-week high of $59.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.06 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.41 and a 200-day moving average of $47.43.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $153.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,511,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,459,000 after acquiring an additional 94,321 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 15,674 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

