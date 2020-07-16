ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th.

SFBS opened at $33.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.31. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 52 week low of $21.76 and a 52 week high of $40.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.13.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 35.51%. The business had revenue of $84.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO W Bibb Lamar, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,837,088. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew N. Kattos sold 13,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $503,533.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,080 shares in the company, valued at $3,883,588.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 6,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

