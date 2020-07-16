Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Seres Therapeutics, Inc. offers microbiome therapeutics platform. It is focused on developing Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutics that treats dysbiosis in the colonic microbiome. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MCRB. Chardan Capital reissued a market perform rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.70.

Shares of NASDAQ MCRB opened at $4.13 on Tuesday. Seres Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75. The stock has a market cap of $294.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.94.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The business had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.01 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 227.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,253 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 162.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 191.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 9,020 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

