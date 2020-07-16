Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sequans Communications S.A., operates as a fabless designer, developer and supplier of 4G semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband applications. Solutions offered by the Company include baseband processor and radio frequency, or RF, transceiver integrated circuits, or ICs, along with signal processing techniques, algorithms and software stacks. Its solutions can be applied in devices like: smartphones; USB dongles; portable routers; embedded wireless modems for laptops, netbooks, tablets, and other consumer multimedia and industrial devices; consumer premises equipment, or CPE, such as residential gateways; and basestations. Sequans Communications S.A. is based in Paris, France. “

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price (up from $7.00) on shares of Sequans Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Sequans Communications in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Sequans Communications in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sequans Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.21.

NYSE SQNS opened at $6.97 on Tuesday. Sequans Communications has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $8.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.20. The company has a market cap of $189.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.36.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sequans Communications will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQNS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Sequans Communications by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 115,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 41,967 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sequans Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $425,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. 41.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband and Internet of Things applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sequans Communications (SQNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.