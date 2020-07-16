Sense (SENSE) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4,693.00

Sense (CURRENCY:SENSE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. Sense has a total market cap of $4.28 million and $4,693.00 worth of Sense was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sense has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. One Sense token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Bancor Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sense Token Profile

Sense’s genesis date was August 17th, 2017. Sense’s total supply is 1,455,335,980 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,816,362 tokens. The Reddit community for Sense is /r/sensetoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sense’s official website is www.sensetoken.com . Sense’s official Twitter account is @sensay and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Sense

Sense can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sense directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sense should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sense using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

