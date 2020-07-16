SelfSell Price Down 23.7% Over Last 7 Days (SSC)

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. During the last week, SelfSell has traded down 23.7% against the U.S. dollar. One SelfSell coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitinka, LBank and OKEx. SelfSell has a total market cap of $32,646.62 and $3,000.00 worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SelfSell alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00027160 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000184 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About SelfSell

SelfSell (CRYPTO:SSC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. SelfSell’s official website is www.selfsell.com . SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here

SelfSell Coin Trading

SelfSell can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Bitinka and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfSell should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SelfSell using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SelfSell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SelfSell and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.