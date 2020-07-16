Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.35-0.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.33. Selective Insurance Group also updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.35-0.40 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SIGI. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

SIGI opened at $54.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Selective Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $37.05 and a twelve month high of $81.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.73.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $664.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.04 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh purchased 1,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.96 per share, for a total transaction of $50,960.00. Also, Director William M. Rue bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,311,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 355,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,628,666.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.