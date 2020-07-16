Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.19 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $1.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.09. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SIGI. Credit Suisse Group raised Selective Insurance Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

SIGI stock opened at $54.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.73. Selective Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $37.05 and a twelve month high of $81.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $664.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.04 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the second quarter worth $201,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,161,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $107,449,000 after acquiring an additional 37,190 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 39.6% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $1,747,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director William M. Rue acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,311,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 355,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,628,666.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.96 per share, with a total value of $50,960.00. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

