SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.90

SEGRO plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.90 and last traded at $11.90, with a volume of 246 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.77.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SEGRO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised SEGRO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Get SEGRO alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.66.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (74 million square feet) valued at over £10 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.