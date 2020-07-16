Secure Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Secure Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 19.6% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 8.8% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.0% in the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UPS. ValuEngine downgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. CSFB lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays downgraded United Parcel Service from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.10.

In related news, CEO Carol B. Tome acquired 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $99.33 per share, with a total value of $1,003,233.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,865.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $115.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.36 and a 200 day moving average of $103.31. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $125.31. The firm has a market cap of $98.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The firm had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

