Secure Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,652,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 385,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,466,000 after purchasing an additional 89,276 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,893,000 after purchasing an additional 72,858 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 237,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,813,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 172,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,717,000 after purchasing an additional 9,575 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $123.19 on Wednesday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $81.10 and a 1-year high of $135.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.97.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

