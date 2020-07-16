Secure Asset Management LLC Sells 423 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Secure Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,140 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 11,601 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,881,000. First American Bank raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 43,592 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 30,466 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Facebook from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group set a $242.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Facebook from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Facebook from $215.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $239.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.19. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $250.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total value of $266,951.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $703,008.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.64, for a total value of $46,490.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,173 shares of company stock valued at $14,992,413 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

