Secure Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 217 Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 217 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Shopify by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Shopify by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 277.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 628 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SHOP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Shopify from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Shopify from $350.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Shopify from $786.00 to $1,127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Shopify from $850.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $820.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $715.04.

SHOP stock opened at $974.41 on Wednesday. Shopify Inc has a 1 year low of $282.08 and a 1 year high of $1,074.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.00 billion, a PE ratio of -840.01 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $863.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $594.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 9.45 and a quick ratio of 9.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.89. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $470.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

