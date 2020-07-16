Secure Asset Management LLC Purchases 933 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,564 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $71,747,000 after acquiring an additional 63,786 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $507,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,130 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 12,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 556,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $80,442,000 after acquiring an additional 27,213 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DIS opened at $118.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Consumer Edge cut Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.73.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

