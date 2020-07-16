Secure Asset Management LLC Purchases 5,851 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,233 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,851 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,002 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after buying an additional 11,211 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 71,326 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 98,834 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 233,066 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,870,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.70.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO opened at $46.26 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26. The company has a market capitalization of $197.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.