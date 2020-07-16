Secure Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 27,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAH shares. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cardinal Health to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Cardinal Health to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.82.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $50.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of -3.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60. Cardinal Health Inc has a 1 year low of $39.05 and a 1 year high of $60.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.16 and its 200-day moving average is $51.72.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a positive return on equity of 69.23%. The company had revenue of $39.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.486 per share. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.74%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

