Secure Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,709 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 273.4% during the first quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 342.9% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 722 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BUD opened at $53.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.01. The stock has a market cap of $105.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.32. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 52 week low of $32.58 and a 52 week high of $102.70.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.88 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a $0.551 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.80.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

