Secure Asset Management LLC Makes New $525,000 Investment in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 159.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Cfra dropped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Vertical Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.94.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $60.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.19 and a 200-day moving average of $124.84. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $51.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.27.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.67. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $18.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

