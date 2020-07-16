Secure Asset Management LLC Invests $250,000 in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in GATX by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in GATX by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in GATX by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in GATX by 1.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in GATX by 18.1% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter.

Get GATX alerts:

GATX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of GATX from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of GATX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of GATX from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised shares of GATX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GATX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

In other GATX news, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 5,624 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $389,124.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,629.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 5,507 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total transaction of $387,252.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,588.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GATX opened at $61.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 5.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.80. GATX Co. has a 1-year low of $50.69 and a 1-year high of $86.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.06.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.20 million. GATX had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 11.26%. GATX’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. GATX’s payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

About GATX

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

Featured Story: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX).

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.