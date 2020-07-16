Secure Asset Management LLC Invests $224,000 in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE)

Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. Secure Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Lakeland Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Lakeland Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Lakeland Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 359.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares during the period. 48.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Christopher James Ryan sold 39,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $643,291.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 394,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,455,688.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 232,849 shares of company stock worth $4,792,474 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LAKE shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Lakeland Industries from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Lakeland Industries from $18.50 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Lakeland Industries from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Lakeland Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

Shares of Lakeland Industries stock opened at $22.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.43 million, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.56. Lakeland Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $28.00.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $45.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.40 million. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.64%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Lakeland Industries Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells a range of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market in the United States and internationally. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, and hazardous chemical and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

