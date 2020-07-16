Secure Asset Management LLC Increases Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.6% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 72.8% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 128,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,591,000 after acquiring an additional 54,010 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.2% during the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 18,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 50.9% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 56,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 19,088 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 142.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,743,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Lawrence B grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 25.4% during the first quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABBV. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $91.40 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.80.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,072,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,748,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,652,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 95,794 shares of company stock worth $9,057,485 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $98.87 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $100.69. The stock has a market cap of $142.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.62.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 169.80%. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

