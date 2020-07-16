Secure Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 88,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $1,014,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 15,778 shares during the period. 70.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFE opened at $35.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $195.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.94. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $43.23.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.53%.

Several research analysts have commented on PFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.72.

In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,460,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $78,799.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at $272,492.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,362 shares of company stock worth $2,622,691. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

