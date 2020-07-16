Secure Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 188.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 28,757 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.4% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $33,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 137.4% during the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $44.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $180.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.59. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $77.74.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Redburn Partners upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Argus cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.87.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

