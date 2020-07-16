Secure Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,084 Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after buying an additional 371,876 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Nucor by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Nucor by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Nucor by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 46,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $57.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $41.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.52 and a fifty-two week high of $58.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.99. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.43.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Nucor had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.35%.

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $88,354.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

