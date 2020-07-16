Secure Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 13,604 Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,472,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 203,581 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 18,031 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 2,023.1% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 9,286 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 66,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. 46.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ET stock opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $15.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 2.67.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.64). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $11.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on ET shares. ValuEngine upgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.94.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

