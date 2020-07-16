Secure Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWC. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWC opened at $83.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.19. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $55.02 and a twelve month high of $101.44.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

