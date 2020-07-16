Secure Asset Management LLC Acquires 9,061 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,118 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,061 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Cfra cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.94.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

T stock opened at $29.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.25. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70. The stock has a market cap of $214.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

