Seaport Global Securities Comments on JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) – Seaport Global Securities boosted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.69. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on JPM. Societe Generale raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.04.

Shares of JPM opened at $99.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JPM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 56,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $3,540,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 61,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

