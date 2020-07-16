Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Now Covered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.39.

Shares of STX opened at $48.24 on Tuesday. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $39.02 and a 52-week high of $64.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.85. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.03.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $252,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $26,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,201.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,995 shares of company stock valued at $5,284,594 in the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,147,319 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $134,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,349 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $178,150,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,990,362 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $145,930,000 after acquiring an additional 288,008 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691,949 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $131,367,000 after acquiring an additional 179,638 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,502,965 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $122,144,000 after acquiring an additional 911,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

