SDX Energy’s (SDX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of SDX Energy (LON:SDX) in a report released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
SDX Energy stock opened at GBX 18 ($0.22) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 18.35 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $35.42 million and a P/E ratio of -1.97. SDX Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 11 ($0.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 28.50 ($0.35).
SDX Energy Company Profile
