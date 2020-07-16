SDX Energy’s (SDX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of SDX Energy (LON:SDX) in a report released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

SDX Energy stock opened at GBX 18 ($0.22) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 18.35 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $35.42 million and a P/E ratio of -1.97. SDX Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 11 ($0.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 28.50 ($0.35).

Get SDX Energy alerts:

SDX Energy Company Profile

SDX Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas primarily in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company holds a 50% working interest in producing assets in the North West Gemsa and Meseda located onshore in the Eastern Desert, adjacent to the Gulf of Suez; 75% working interest in the Sebou concession situated in the Gharb Basin; and 12.75% working interest in development assets in the South Ramadan concession.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for SDX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SDX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.