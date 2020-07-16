Scout Investments Inc. Trims Stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.21% of iRobot worth $4,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IRBT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of iRobot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,824,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iRobot by 66.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 543,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,217,000 after acquiring an additional 216,640 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of iRobot during the first quarter worth approximately $8,716,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iRobot during the first quarter worth approximately $395,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of iRobot by 200.4% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 178,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,282,000 after acquiring an additional 118,780 shares during the period.

Get iRobot alerts:

In other news, EVP Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 1,253 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $75,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,746 shares in the company, valued at $3,824,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 34,099 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total transaction of $2,947,176.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,333,870.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,121 shares of company stock valued at $5,858,186. 2.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IRBT opened at $84.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.74. iRobot Co. has a twelve month low of $32.79 and a twelve month high of $94.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.77.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $192.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.51 million. iRobot had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 7.23%. iRobot’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IRBT shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of iRobot from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of iRobot from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 26th. Dougherty & Co raised shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.90.

iRobot Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT).

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.