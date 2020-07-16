Scout Investments Inc. Trims Stake in Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its position in Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Inphi were worth $8,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Inphi by 6.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,638,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,884,000 after purchasing an additional 166,552 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Inphi by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,030,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,325,000 after buying an additional 1,204,557 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Inphi by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,706,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,423,000 after buying an additional 97,000 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inphi by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,210,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,812,000 after buying an additional 512,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AO Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Inphi by 291.1% during the 1st quarter. AO Asset Management LP now owns 1,199,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,926,000 after buying an additional 892,417 shares in the last quarter.

Get Inphi alerts:

In related news, VP Charles Roach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.36, for a total value of $1,093,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 94,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,293,947.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ford Tamer sold 30,000 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total transaction of $3,299,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 325,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,740,579.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,821 shares of company stock worth $16,366,315 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE IPHI opened at $124.88 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.10 and its 200 day moving average is $93.05. Inphi Co. has a 52 week low of $55.72 and a 52 week high of $133.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 657.26, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.37.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.79 million. Inphi had a negative net margin of 16.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.50%. The company’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inphi Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

IPHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Inphi from $122.50 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Inphi from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Inphi in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine lowered Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Inphi from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.71.

About Inphi

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Inphi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inphi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.