Scout Investments Inc. Trims Holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,116 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.44% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $5,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SUPN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,570,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,980,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 921,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,848,000 after acquiring an additional 358,900 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 193.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 379,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,833,000 after acquiring an additional 250,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,505,820 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,717,000 after acquiring an additional 183,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

SUPN has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Supernus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

SUPN stock opened at $23.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.83. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $13.12 and a 12-month high of $34.11.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $94.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.01 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $347,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,858.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,920 shares of company stock valued at $745,035. Company insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

