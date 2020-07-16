Scout Investments Inc. Trims Holdings in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,049 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.70% of Stoneridge worth $3,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SRI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 241,199 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 16,156 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Stoneridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,662,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,599 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,255 shares during the period. Finally, NWQ Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 498,315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,347,000 after acquiring an additional 70,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SRI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stoneridge in a research note on Friday, May 29th. B. Riley cut their price target on Stoneridge from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Stoneridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Stoneridge stock opened at $20.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $545.53 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.40 and its 200 day moving average is $22.01. Stoneridge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.87 and a twelve month high of $34.46.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $183.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.15 million. Stoneridge had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

