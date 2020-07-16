Scout Investments Inc. Takes Position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 371,663 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,828,000. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of EOG Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 55.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 59.7% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 38.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $47.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.62. EOG Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $91.36. The stock has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.98.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy exploration company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.11). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $83.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.46.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

