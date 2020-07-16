Scout Investments Inc. Sells 426 Shares of ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,713 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in ePlus were worth $5,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ePlus by 100.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 161,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,141,000 after buying an additional 81,061 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in ePlus by 16.3% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,465,000 after buying an additional 7,770 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in ePlus by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in ePlus by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,899 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,628,000 after buying an additional 5,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ePlus by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,125,000 after buying an additional 9,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

PLUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.67.

NASDAQ PLUS opened at $67.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.95 and its 200-day moving average is $72.60. ePlus Inc. has a one year low of $42.53 and a one year high of $99.63. The firm has a market cap of $913.47 million, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.29. ePlus had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $366.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.15 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ePlus Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

