Scout Investments Inc. Sells 359,418 Shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,376 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 359,418 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $4,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,322 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 23,125 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 10,362 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 264,705 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,484,000 after buying an additional 155,348 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Twitter by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,682,779 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $90,449,000 after purchasing an additional 703,973 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Twitter by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 55,074 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $55,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 26,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total value of $747,588.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,584 shares of company stock valued at $2,384,239 in the last quarter. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $35.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 11.93 and a quick ratio of 11.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.79. Twitter Inc has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $45.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.48.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 36.39%. The firm had revenue of $807.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Twitter’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twitter Inc will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TWTR. Mizuho raised Twitter from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Twitter from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cfra raised Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, China International Capital dropped their price target on Twitter from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.46.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

