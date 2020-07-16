Scout Investments Inc. Sells 295 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Balchem were worth $7,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BCPC. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Balchem during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Balchem by 83.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Balchem by 22.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Balchem by 23.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Balchem during the first quarter valued at $208,000. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Balchem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Balchem from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.67.

Shares of NASDAQ BCPC opened at $95.71 on Thursday. Balchem Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $113.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.79.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.22. Balchem had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $174.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

