Scout Investments Inc. Sells 181,736 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,309 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 181,736 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $5,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter valued at $298,000. Strategic Wealth Designers acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter valued at $550,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter valued at $399,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 365.2% in the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 311,277 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $14,175,000 after purchasing an additional 244,358 shares in the last quarter. 38.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Nomura Securities upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.59.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $47.39 on Thursday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.30 and a twelve month high of $74.29. The firm has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.98 and a 200-day moving average of $54.03.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The casino operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 17.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

