Scout Investments Inc. Sells 149,735 Shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,770 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 149,735 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Expedia Group worth $9,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXPE. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 76.2% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 458 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 3,447.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 674 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $82.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.68. Expedia Group Inc has a one year low of $40.76 and a one year high of $144.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The online travel company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.25). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 5.43% and a positive return on equity of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group Inc will post -7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.85.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 2,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total value of $228,454.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,897,861.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $8,445,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 426,977 shares in the company, valued at $36,058,207.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.