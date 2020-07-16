Scout Investments Inc. Reduces Holdings in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 39.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 46,524 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Westlake Chemical worth $3,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in Westlake Chemical by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Westlake Chemical by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. 27.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $55.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.09. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 52 week low of $28.99 and a 52 week high of $75.65.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WLK has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.53.

Westlake Chemical Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

